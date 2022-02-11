Some Of Us Are becoming The Men We Want To Marry- Tacha

Natacha Akide, aka Tacha, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, may have set herself up for social media backlash with her recent post.

Tacha took to Instagram to show photographs of herself looking lovely in a green gown with flawless makeup.

READ MORE: Tacha Slams Ghanaian Singer Wendy Shay For Questioning Nigerian Artistes’ Love Life

Tacha claims that she and other women in her category are evolving into the men they had hoped to marry.

When a fan cautioned her about bringing up such a topic, Tacha responded that males are fundamental.

In her words: “Some of US are BECOMING the MEN we WANTED To MARRY. ‘Men are so basic”.

See post below: