Stop Selling Fake Drinks- Actor Alesh Sanni Tells Club And Lounge Owners

Alesh Sanni, a Nigerian actress, has voiced concerns about the rise in fake drink sales in Lagos lounges and clubs.

Alesh asked club and lounge operators to cease selling fake drinks at exorbitant costs in an Instagram post.

Alesh went on to explain how a person could tell whether a drink was phony by scanning the barcode with their phone camera.

He wrote: Lounge and club owners, don’t be unfortunate. Stop selling fake drinks at the ridiculous price haaa stop killing people with poison…guys pls use your phone camera to always check the barcode of drinks now…you can verify by scanning with your phone.

