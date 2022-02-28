Strike: We Are Tired Of Govt’s Promises And Want Action – ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) maintains that it will not back down on the current industrial action, accusing the Federal Government of not keeping to its promises.

President of the union, Emmanuel Osodeke stated this on Monday while on Channels Television’s breakfast show, Sunrise Daily.

“For the past nine years or so, they have been giving us promises but once the strike is over, they relapse,” he said ahead of Tuesday’s meeting with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige.

“So, our colleagues are tired of these promises which they don’t fulfill. What we want is actions.

Also Read: It Is Better To Hustle With ASUU Than War And Racism: Shehu Sani Tells Nigerian Students

Hw stated that members of the union have sacrificed for the country’s educational system, noting that many schools have not missed any academic year in spite of the strike actions by ASUU.

Osodeke explained that many lecturers have not gone on leave for years as they try to meet up with the calendar, debunking claims that varsity teachers are paid for doing nothing.

“Anybody who says ASUU is paid after strike, he is telling a lie. We are paid for the work done,” he said, maintaining that if the Federal Government had followed their own part of the deal, ASUU would not have gone on strike.