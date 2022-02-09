Such A Shameful Act – Nigerians Blast BBNaija Angel’s Mum For Giving Free Show Of Her Bum Bum

Nigerians have condemned Titilayo, the mother of reality TV star, Angel Agnes Smith.

This comes after she showed too much flesh during a dance video she posted on her social media page.

Titilayo posted a video of herself dancing and twerking clad in a bum short that exposed her backside.

She captioned the video: I didn’t want to post this video before but my baby @theangeljbsmith said she loves it. My mood all week knowing it’s only 5days to my daughter’s birthday.

However, Nigerians who saw the video bashed her, saying they expected more from her.

See some reactions we gathered below;

kemisola_babe_ wrote: Hmm because your daughter likes it then you have to post this? Such a shameful act

mariomakez wrote: Blood mother or hustle mother?

yagazie_merry wrote: Having a child at a young age can hinder you from a lot especially if you don’t have a good support.this is who she is,free spirit wild social butterfly

eyisax wrote: Ko possible!!!! Is that her mom? If yes no wonder