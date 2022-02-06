Sule Lamido: I Doubt If Jonathan Is Still A Member Of PDP

Former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido has expressed reservations over ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s membership in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Jonathan has been a member of the PDP since 1999, however, he has recently been absent from significant party events, including the PDP’s national convention, where Senator Iyoricha Ayu was elected National Chairman.

Recently, Jonathan has been paying frequent visits to Buhari at Aso Rock, holding private discussions and this has increased speculations about his membership of the PDP.

In a BBC interview where Lamido was asked if Jonathan is still a member of the PDP, the former governor said, “I doubt it; he has not been attending recent activities of our party.”