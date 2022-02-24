Super Falcons stuck in Abuja airport for over four hours after arriving from their AWCON qualifier

The Super Falcons of Nigeria stars have alleged they are stuck at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja following their arrival from AWCON qualifier.

Recall, the Super Falcons booked their place at this year’s Africa Women Cup of Nations in Morocco after they defeated Lady Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire 1-0 in Abidjan on Wednesday evening, February 23. The team qualified with a 3-0 aggregate after the previous 2- 0 victory in Abuja last Friday.

On their return back to Nigeria from Abidjan, the team claimed they arrived at 12 AM this morning and have been stuck at the airport for 5-hours without answers.

According to a video shared by Super Falcons defender, Francisca Ordega, she wrote in the caption, that the Aiport authorities refused to let them leave the airport following their arrival from Abidjan.