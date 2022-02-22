Suspected IPOB, ESN Members Attack Imo Police Station, Kill Two

Men suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and its Eastern Security Network, ESN have reportedly killed two police officers during an attack at Isu police division in Imo State.

The incident reportedly took place on Sunday, according to ABNTV.

The attackers were said to have come in their numbers at about 11:30pm with at least two Toyota Sienna Buses, a Toyota Camry Car, and unspecified number of motorcycles when they launched the attack at the station from the rear axis.

At the station which had no perimeter fencing, the attackers according to PPRO of Imo State police command, CSP Michael Abattam shot sporadically, throwing petrol bombs and Improvised Explosive Devices (I.E.D) which set the station on fire.

CSP Abattam said the police operatives of the division immediately, responded by engaging the hoodlums in a gun duel, leading the attackers to flee with varying degrees of bullet wounds.

He added, “The gallant police operatives did not relent, they gave the hoodlums a hot chase and while escaping some ran into Golden Suite Hotel and Isu Villa Hotel respectively, the two hotels were immediately cordoned and raided and in the process, a total of Twelve (12) motorcycles without identification numbers and two vehicles one (1) Lexus RX350 SUV and one (1) Lexus RX330 SUV believed to have been used by the hoodlums were seen and recovered.

“Also seventeen (17) male and female suspects were arrested and undergoing interrogation.

“However, the fire and Improvised Explosives Devices (IED) affected some vehicles and part of the building of the division, and unfortunately, two police officers paid the supreme prize, while one sustained minor bullet injury on his head.”

Abattam says Commissioner of Police, Imo Command, CP Rabiu Hussaini, while consoling the families of the officers who gallantly lost their lives, appealed to the good people of the state, not to allow terrorists to use their Communities, Hotels or Houses as a meeting point to converge for any nefarious activities.