Tacha Reveals Why She’s Still Single

Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha, has finally revealed why she is still single.

After a concerned fan questioned when she would start dating, the ex-Pepperdem housemate revealed the announcement on Twitter.

She responded to the question by implying that she is still single because she hasn’t met a man who is wealthier than her.

Many netizens reacted to her comment, claiming she will soon be like DJ Cuppy, who is often complaining about being single while others get pregnant and married.

See their conversation below: