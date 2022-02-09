Tambuwal: I’ll Use Modern Technology To Re-Secure Nigeria

If elected, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and a presidential aspirant for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has promised to employ contemporary technologies to re-secure Nigeria.

He made the remarks following a meeting with Kebbi State PDP leaders, delegates, and other important party stakeholders at the state secretariat in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

If elected president in 2023, Tambuwal has promised to use contemporary technology to solve the problem once and for all.

Tambuwal was in Birnin Kebbi, according to the Nigerian News Agency (NAN), continuing his consultations in order to achieve his goal of being the PDP’s presidential flag-bearer.

Tambuwal said: “First of all, it’s about ensuring that Nigeria is re-secured and to do that, we must reorient our security forces so that they learn and understand the techniques of the current security challenges.

“We will ensure supply of sufficient modern equipment and ensure that security agents are well taken care of in terms of their welfare, recruit more and more personnel and use modern technology to fight banditry, insurgency and other crimes across Nigeria.

“We also intend to create more jobs, we will have no business with poverty in Nigeria, and by creating more jobs, you are in a way addressing the issue of insecurity.

“We also intend to support and boost agriculture that will take care of most of the people by engaging them in one form of agriculture or the other.”