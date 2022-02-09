There’s Nothing Spiritual About Love-making- Bisi Alimi

Bisi Alimi, a popular Nigerian gay rights activist, public speaker, blog writer and HIV/LGBT advocate has declared that there is nothing spiritual about sex.

In his Instagram story, Alimi stated that no one should be allowed to “dull their cruise” by making such a claim. Those who have sex, he stressed, should do so responsibly.

He wrote on his instastory: “There is nothing, absolutely nothing spiritual about sex! Don’t let anyone lie to you and dull your cruise. Just fuck responsibly!”

See post below: