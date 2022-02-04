Things She Says Amazes Me- Kemi Afolabi Gushes Over Daughter

After visiting her daughter’s school earlier today, Nollywood actress Kemi Afolabi shared an emotional post on Instagram.

She took to Instagram to share images and sweet moments she and her coworkers had with her only daughter Darasimi while she was in school.

READ MORE: Kemi Afolabi Reveals 7 Colleagues Who Stood By Her During Her Crisis

Advertisement

The actress who captioned the photographs, believes that when a girl is her mother’s best friend, she grows naturally.

Kemi went on to claim that her daughter constantly amazes her with how she cares after her and what she says to her.

She also mentioned that she is often hesitant to take her meds when her daughter is at home, according to some of their frequent chats.

See post below: