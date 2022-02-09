“This Life Isn’t Fair To Women” Pere Says As He Raects To Oxlade’s Sex Scandal

Pere Egbi, a former Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemate, has lambasted many Nigerians for treating Nigerian musician Oxlade‘s leaked sex tape with biase.

Oxlade is currently trending on social media platforms following the internet leak of a video of him having sex with a girl, which has elicited varied reactions.

This comes just a few months after Tiwa Savage, a Nigerian female spectacular musician, got a barrage of backlash after her sex tape went viral online.

However, unlike how Tiwa Savage was criticized and attacked online, many netizens appeared to be biased in their remarks.

In response, Pere marveled at the level of double standard revealed in a tweet uploaded on the microblogging platform Twitter, noting that the world isn’t fair for women.

See post below: