Those Pushing For Polls Without Restructuring Are Political Criminals – Gani Adams

Chief Gani Adams, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to guarantee that the 1999 Constitution is changed before the general elections in 2023.

The National Coordinator of the Oodua Peoples Congress, who also requested that Buhari restructure the country before the next general election, emphasized that the mission could be accomplished if the President so desired.

On Monday, Adams told The PUNCH in Ile-Ife at the grand finale of this year’s edition of the Oduduwa Festival that anyone pressing for an election with the country’s present style of administration should be labeled a “political criminal.”

He said, “Constitution amendment should come before the 2023 general elections. I will neither dissuade them from holding the election nor criticise them because the vacuum must be filled in 2023. But for us to move forward as a country, we must restructure into regions.

“If we don’t do that, I strongly believe that no matter who is elected to that seat, he will not achieve anything with the current constitution. Immediately you vote him in, he will be careful to tamper with the constitution. Buhari is going now, he has a little time to correct the system from what it is today.

“He should call the parliament and stakeholders to amend the Constitution to the model of 1960 and 1963 so that Nigeria can move forward.”