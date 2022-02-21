Tinubu Congratulates Oyetola On Winning Osun APC Guber Ticket

Bola Tinubu, the former governor of Lagos state, has congratulated Gboyega Oyetola, the governor of Osun, on his victory in the APC gubernatorial primary election.

Oyetola is seeking re-election to a second term.

On Saturday, the governor defeated Moshood Adeoti, a candidate sponsored by the minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, and Yusuf Lasun, a former deputy speaker of the house of representatives, to earn the ticket.

Tinubu, a presidential hopeful, said Oyetola’s victory is a testament to his “sterling performance” in the state in a congratulations letter on Monday.

“This resounding victory across the 332 wards in the state is an affirmation of the widely-acknowledged sterling performance of the governor in his first term. It is also an expression of the confidence our teeming party members in Osun have in his ability and capacity to propel the state to an even greater height in the second term,” he said.

“This victory is truly earned. You deserve it, Your Excellency. Let me also congratulate the governor and all security officers deployed for the poll for creating the environment which enabled the direct primary election to be conducted in a peaceful atmosphere devoid of violence.

“We thank the leadership of Osun APC for ensuring the success of the primary election and for effectively mobilising their members to participate fully in the electoral process. The party members also deserve praise for they not only conducted themselves in an orderly manner; they also ensured their choice was expressed freely, fairly and unreservedly.

“Governor Oyetola submitted himself to the people and people-power has prevailed. His commitment to democracy, non-violent elections, nation-building, loyalty to party and party supremacy are particularly remarkable.”