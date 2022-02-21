Tinubu To Youths: You Will Become President… But After Me

Bola Tinubu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has informed Nigerian youths that they will become presidents of the country after him.

Speaking on Sunday when he visited Lamidi Adeyemi, the Alaafin of Oyo, at the palace, Tinubu asked the youths to create room for elderly people.

Also Read: Yoruba Ancestors Will Make You President, Alaafin Assures Tinubu

“You won’t allow the elderly ones to pass and you haven’t become president. What if you become president, will you chase us out of town?” Tinubu asked.

“You will grow old and become president. But I will become the president first.”