Tiwa Savage Demands 2022 Hilux, Iphones, Others As Birthday Present (Photo)

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has made a list of gifts she wants for her forthcoming birthday.

She took to her Instagram story on Tuesday to reveal what she wants.

According to the 41-year-old, she wants designer bags, shoes, gold bracelets, a silver watch, a 2022 black Hilux and iPhones.

Sharing a photo of the watch, the singer wrote: “Still receiving birthday orders watch is still available.”

Advertisement

She also shared photos of the shoes with the caption: “Birthday wish list.”

“Which one of my ballers can deliver 2022 black Hilux cause the Queen needs 24/7 security,” she wrote as she shared a photo of a black Hilux.

She also shared pictures of the bracelets and the bags saying, “Ok so I know someone should be able to run one of these, this is really for your request birthday week.”

Lastly, Tiwa shared a photo of the iPhones saying, “One of my guys can run this one with a Goyard phone case.”

Tiwa turns 42 on February 5.