Tiwa Savage Twerks Hard As She Celebrates Her 42nd Birthday

On Saturday, videos indicate that there were no boring moments during the birthday party of Nigerian singer and songwriter, Tiwa Savage.

The singer’s 42nd birthday party drew plenty of celebs, who turned to Instagram to show their support for the acclaimed ‘African Bad Girl.’

READ MORE: Na Davido Dey Motivate Everybody Now – Fans React As Tiwa Savage Begins Fitness Regimen (Video)

Despite the fact that Tiwa Savage did not announce her birthday on Instagram, a video of the singer twerking her heart out has sparked debate.

An Instagram user reacted saying, “This is the best twerk from the queen.”

Watch Video Below: