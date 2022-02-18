To be the first & only Nigerian to play for Manchester United is a great achievement for me – Odion Ighalo

Nigerian international, Odion Ighalo has insisted that he has no regrets playing for Manchester United because being the first and only Nigerian to play for the club is a great achievement for him.

The 32-year-old joined Manchester United in a deadline day move in January 2020. He made 23 appearances for the club, scoring five times and providing one assist, before his exit in 2021.

Despite not winning a trophy at the club, Ighalo is still proud to have represented the club, he grew up supporting.

“In years to come, you need something to show your children, “ Ighalo told ESPN.

“I have been talking to my children about Manchester United, the experience.

“I left Old Trafford with pride, with my head up, because it was my dream team and not everybody’s dream comes to pass. Mine came to pass so every day of my life, I’m grateful.

“To be the first Nigerian to play there and so far the only Nigerian, those are great achievements for me and I did well so I’m happy for that.

“The atmosphere in Old Trafford is different. It is a big club. If you’re not inside, you don’t know how big the club is. It is a massive, massive, massive club.

“So, I thank God I played for the biggest club in the world, it’s an achievement for me and when you say, “what I should do better? I think I did everything I should do. I worked hard, I scored a few goals and I’m happy.

“I don’t have one regret; I have zero regrets for my time at Manchester United. They are still my team till today and I’m going to support that team to death.

“Even when they are struggling, I will still support them because it is Red Devils all the way.”

