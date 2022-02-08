Toke Makinwa Laments Poor Working Conditions Of Lagos Airport Workers

Toke Makinwa, a well-known Nigerian media figure, has remarked that the country is too stressful to live in.

Toke resorted to Twitter to express her dissatisfaction with her experience at Lagos’ Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

READ MORE: Toke Makinwa Becomes Brand Ambassador For ‘Hollantex’

The media celebrity expressed her dissatisfaction with the lack of ventilation, claiming that when she arrived at the airport, she was greeted by heat in the arrival section due to the lack of working air conditioners.

She also expressed her displeasure with the officers who had to deal with the heat on a daily basis.

See post below: