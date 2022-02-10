Toke Makinwa Reacts To Oxlade’s ‘Knacking’ Tape

Toke Makinwa, a well-known Nigerian media figure, has chimed in on a viral video supposedly depicting Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman, alias Oxlade.

Some followers, especially UNILAG students, praised Oxlade for his sexual prowess in the video.

However, as of the time of reporting this story, there have been some criticisms of the singer, who has yet to respond to the sex tape.

Toke, chatting with a coworker at the Rhythm FM studio about her thoughts on the tape, claimed that the words on the leaked video show that humans are hypocritical.

She questioned those who would hail or ask a guy to show them the way to do the same thing instead of throwing a stone at a woman.

Toke said: ” People have double standards because when it’s a man, people are like ‘what do you feel about it?’ But when it’s a woman, they want to crucify her.

“People need to stop being hypocritical, when it’s one gender, they hail them and ask to be taught the way but the female gender, it’s something else.”