Tonto Dikeh Dragged For Allegedly Buying Fake ‘Real Estate Investment’ For son

Tonto Dikeh has been dragged for allegedly buying fake ‘real estate investment’ in Scotland for her son.

The popular Nollywood actress has been chastised for allegedly buying a phony real estate investment for her son as a birthday present.

This comes only days after the mother of one released a certificate claiming to have purchased a real estate property in Scotland for her son.

Tosin Silverdam, an Instagram blogger, refutes the claims of the real estate investment, which he confirmed to be a fundraising for tree-planting in Scotland for only $49 dollars.

To further his case, the blogger stated that the certificate is a novelty for children who receive a tree planted in their honor rather than a plot of property, as Tonto Dikeh portrayed in her article as a “real estate investment.”

