Tonto Dikeh Gifts Son A Piece Of Land In Scotland For Birthday

Tonto Dikeh, a Nollywood actress, has purchased a piece of Scottish real estate for her son, King Andrea, who is celebrating his sixth birthday.

She confessed on her Instagram page that the most important thing in her life is planning for her son’s future.

The actual estate purchase also came with a deed title for his son as ‘Lord’ and a tree planted in his honor and name, according to Tonto Dikeh.

In her words: Planning your future has been the most important event for me.. FOR THIS YEAR I GO MY BABY @kingandre_dikeh a piece of SCOTTLAND’s REAL ESTATE and his Deeds came with a TITLE AS ‘LORD’ and a Tree planted in his honor and Name.

