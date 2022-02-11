Tonto Dikeh Reveals Why No Friends Should Attend Her Mom’s Burial

The Nollywood celebrity has been mourning the death of her mother for quite some time now.

In an Instagram post, the mother of one explained why she prefers to grieve her deceased alone, without the presence of friends.

Tonto claims she doesn’t go to funerals and that her mother’s funeral will be the first one she attends. She admitted that this was a decision she had made since she was a child.

She made it clear that she doesn’t want friends to come because she doesn’t want them to be expected to reciprocate if they find themselves in a similar circumstance in the future.

