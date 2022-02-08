Top Academic Transcription Services in 2022 to Save and Try

Student times are not always easy because of the endless variety of tasks, of different complexity and urgency. At the same time, dealing with all these tasks and exams may not be possible physically, and grasping new material may become a bit or even very complicated. During the challenging pandemic times, many lectures were held online and lots of materials were transferred to audio or video form. That is not only a compulsory measure but sometimes a more convenient way of learning. That is true if you have enough time for that and can afford yourself to listen to lectures and other materials for hours.

But, what to do if you don’t have much time? What if you have many other important tasks to do at the same time? Is that a point to sacrifice some activities, important study tasks, jobs, internships, personal matters, or similar important things? There is no point in doing that if you can easily benefit from using advanced technologies, including AI-based, and convert audio to text and video to text you have in a couple of simple actions. Transcription services are helpful at this point. Want to know more about how these services can benefit you personally?

Have Doubts about Using Transcription Services? See Reasons Why They Are Helpful

If you are wondering about whether transcription services may help you with reaching your academic goals, this is a brief list of the closest benefits you may enjoy:

Unclear recordings of your lectures may be quickly transferred to content transcribed. You may easily look through this material and find out what your professor actually said.

If you are limited in time for listening to endless recordings such can be transferred to texts. Later, you may look through those in a couple of minutes only, at any time you find this convenient.

If you have doubts about the essence of what has been said during some conferences, discussions, or similar things, transcription services may facilitate a lot with finding out what has been said for sure.

If you want to avoid any mistakes at some important points, having content transcribed can secure you a lot from that.

In fact, the list of benefits transcription services can potentially bring to any student is endless. If you have any recording and need something to deal with it, think about processing that using transcription services. Need more information on the matter and suggestions that have to be made?

Top Best Options That Are Worth Attention

1. Transcriberry

This is a leader in making university transcription. Why so? It has ensured quality-time-price balance effectively. Let’s look more precisely at all core aspects of this service operation. It has different categories of services and one of those is dedicated specifically to education matters. What kind of assistance a potential user may expect to get here?

It is possible to transcribe here different types of lectures, seminars, webinars, and even dissertations. What areas are covered? These are Business, Media, Education, Marketing, Entertainment, and many others.

The company offers both automated and professional human-made services. Automated transcription services are rendered using advanced AI and can deliver the result even within a couple of minutes. Professional human-made transcriptions may be provided within 12 hours or even less (sometimes a day may be required in very complicated cases associated with accents, jargon, difficult pronunciation, noises, and similar complicated things).

Prices are also very pocket-friendly. It is easily possible to transfer audio or video materials here using automated transcription services for $0.25 per 1 minute of recording only and for $1.25 per 1 minute of recording – for human-generated transcription services.

This service has lots of useful materials. It is open for getting inquiries 24/7. And the company has also managed to build a good reputation in the market providing quality services and getting lots of positive comments from its previous users. So, this service is a #1 suggestion to look at in the first turn. And there are also other good options that provide transcriptions of decent quality too.

2. Rev

This is another good option for arranging transcriptions. The service is also a reliable one for passing your recordings. It adheres to the major security standards and applies AI for ensuring the quality of content transcribed. This service may easily help with nearly any type of recording, including those related to the Media, Education, Legal, Marketing sectors. This company is considered to be a good one for general educational purposes.

The prices are also pretty affordable here. The final payment for automated transcription services will start from $0.25 per 1 minute of recording. The payment for professionally-made transcription services will start from 1.25 per 1 minute of recording.

Its website is easy to navigate. The service is always available and guarantees the final good quality of transcriptions provided. In one word – this is a reliable company to try.

3. Transcription US

This is another reliable company that has lots of professional transcribers and many positive comments from its previous users. It provides various types of transcription services for different areas and sectors – corporate business, entertainment, education, journalism, insurance, etc. It offers services of superior quality and has a long-lasting practice in this sector.

The website is easy to navigate and is always available. It should be noted that the company provides services that are human-rendered only. The level of accuracy is around 98%. That is why using this service may be a bit expensive in some cases. The rates vary from $1.5-2 per 1 minute of recording. The speed of operation is 1-2 weeks.

This service is for those who are looking for quality and has not every urgent order. The support team is always available and is ready to clarify all uncertain points that may appear while choosing pricing and other options. This is a good company for standard and not urgent orders.

4. GoTranscript

This is another company that can suggest effective assistance for dealing with different academic-related materials. Where can it be helpful? It actually covers various areas of work: Media, Marketing, Education, etc. If we speak precisely about Education, this company may be helpful with transcribing different interviews, lectures, seminars, webinars, dissertations, and other study materials.

The time of performance differs. The maximum duration of making content transcribed is 5 days and the minimum one is 6-12 hours. This aspect hugely determines the prices for the services offered by this company. For 5-day services, such prices start from $0.90 per 1 minute and, for an option of 6-12 hours, it is from $2.50 per 1 minute of recording. It should be noted that such prices above the average ones are hugely determined by the fact that the company offers human-made services.

It is also available 24/7. The support is available. In general, this company also has many positive reviews from its customers.

5. GMR Transcription

This is the last option that is distinct in the market as it has many positive reviews from previous users and lots of professionals to help with complicated and standard cases.

The rates for the services offered here differ depending on the time for rendering services. The same-day offers may be charged at up to $4.5 per 1 minute of recording. The cheapest option (3-4 weeks) can be charged at a rate of $1.25 per 1 minute of recording. But, the quality is decent here. So, we strongly recommend you save this option too for future cases when you will need help with complicated recordings.

Useful Criteria for Independent Assessment and not only

There are many matters to take into account while searching for your perfect transcription service. Above you have found the ready-made list of options from which you may take anyone you find suitable freely. Save it for future references. Wish to know how these were selected? Want to make your independent searches? Get these criteria used for making the previous list to facilitate that endeavor:

Accuracy – this is a foremost point to ensure while rendering any transcription services. Companies that provide such services should guarantee at least an 80% level of accuracy for automated transcription services. For services rendered by professional transcriptionists, the level of accuracy should be 99-100%. These are real indicators that can be easily reached thanks to advanced AI and professionals who are keen on the specifics of terminology in a certain industry and have a sufficient number of years of transcription practice.

Turnaround time – the time for rendering services should not be too long. For professional transcription companies, it is possible to provide the result of transcriptions made within a couple of minutes only. Involving professional transcribers may require up to one day for providing content transcribed.

Prices – without any astronomical Applying advanced AI enables to reduce the costs maximally without sacrificing the quality of outcomes. A reasonable price for automated services – $0.25 and for human-made services – around $1.25. There should be no hidden payments also. The final price has to be calculated based on the length of your recordings. Sometimes the area where materials are related too is also important for determining the price. That may be a case for medical or legal transcriptions, for instance.

Security – dealing with the service that provides transcriptions should be made in strict accordance with law and security standards. A service should ensure the application of sufficient security measures to prevent any cyber threats and data leaks. Involving reliable banking operators is also a must-have option to guarantee security for a customer.

Final Words

Being a student is an amazing opportunity to learn how to manage your priorities and workloads to cope with important things and not fail to do the rest. Having an extra portion of time is a crucial matter that can help you in terms of ensuring effective time and life management. It is easy to get this extra portion of time if you choose to transfer some of your audio or video materials for learning using transcription services. You may easily look through these materials within a couple of minutes or hours without spending a day or more doing the same things.

There are many service providers in this area. But, you should pay attention to numerous factors that determine the quality of services rendered. Emphasize the level of accuracy provided by the company – for automated transcription services, it should be at least 80% or even more (advanced AI allows to do that), for human-made transcriptions such level of accuracy should be even 99-100%. Prices should be moderate. And the service itself has to be entirely secure and respect the privacy and personal details of users.

Emphasize these criteria while making your independent searches. If you are limited in time for doing that, simply pick some of the options mentioned in this article. They correspond to these criteria entirely and can facilitate your study and academic life a number of times. Learn more easier!