Toyin Abraham Absent From Husband’s Birthday Party

During the weekend, Nollywood actor Kolawole Ajeyemi, the husband of actress Toyin Abraham, had a birthday party at a nightclub in Ibadan, Oyo State’s capital.

On the 17th of January 2022, Kolawole celebrated his birthday and received various birthday surprises from his wife, Toyin.

He took to Instagram to share images from the birthday party, Nollywood stars like Kunle Afod, Muyiwa Ademola, Murphy Afolabi, and others attended the event.

His wife was not present for the birthday party, according to all of the pictures on his social media profile.

In the images uploaded by the celebrant, many of the attendees appear to be male colleagues in the entertainment industry and one would wonder why his wife was not present on his big day.

See pictures below: