Toyin Abraham Bags Ambassadorial Deal With Checkers Custard

Toyin Abraham-Ajeyemi, a Nollywood actress, businesswoman, and happily married woman, has landed an ambassadorial deal with Checkers Custard.

On Friday, February 4, 2022, Toyin Abraham-Ajeyemi, the first celebrity to be named a Checkers brand ambassador, was introduced at a press conference.

Speaking to the press, Karan Checker, Managing Director of Checkers Africa Ltd, expressed delight, stating that having Toyin Abraham-Ajeyemi as the first complete brand ambassador for Checkers Custard is a dream come true, as the company has long wanted to work with her.

On Toyin Abraham’s and Nigerians’ favorite Checkers Custard’s shared value, Mr Checkers hailed the brand as a pacesetter with the highest quality, adding that the Nollywood actress shares similar qualities.

