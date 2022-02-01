Toyin Abraham, Odunlade Adekola Accused Of Being Involved In Scam

Actors Odunlade Adekola and Toyin Abraham, both brand ambassadors for Revolution Plus, a real estate company, have been accused of being involved in a scam.

Since the two actors became brand ambassadors for Dr. Bamidele and Tolulope Onalaja’s real estate company, the number of clients who invested in the various plans to become landlords has increased significantly.

However, there have been allegations that the real estate company enjoys defrauding unsuspecting customers.

They were called out by a Nigerian lady in Canada, who said “I paid since September 2020! Houston Park, no allocation till date. You comment on their page, they delete or block you! Please drag them well. @revolutionpluspropertylekki are scammers!!!”

