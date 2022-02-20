Toyin Lawani Reveals How Her Daughter Disgraced Her

Toyin Lawani, a celebrity stylist, has turned to social media to express her dissatisfaction with her daughter, after she disgraced her even after all her sacrifices.

Toyin like many other mothers, wished for her child’s first word to be “ma ma,” but her daughter disappointed her.

READ MORE: I’m Not Even Shy About It, I’m Already Pregnant For Our Second Baby- Toyin Lawani

Her Instagram page has a video of her and her daughter saying ‘da da da’ over and over again, even when she scolded her for saying’ma ma.’

She claims that her daughter chose to shame her despite all of her sacrifices, and that her husband Segun Wealth has triumphed.

See post below: