Tribunal Suspends Canada-based Nigerian Doctor For Hugging, Blowing Kiss At Co-worker

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta tribunal has ordered the suspension of a Nigerian doctor, Efe Ovueni, from medical practice for three months over unprofessional conduct.

This was made known on Thursday in a document following a hearing by the tribunal, which was concluded in December 2021.

According to the document, Ovueni was said to have in January 2020 hugged and air-kissed a medical office staff without her consent.

Ovueni, the document stated, admitted his unprofessional conduct during the tribunal hearing and also expressed his intention to ensure that there isn’t a reoccurrence of such conduct.

The tribunal determined that since the victim was a member of staff and not a patient, the doctor’s actions did not meet the criteria for sexual misconduct under the health professions act.

“Rather, this was a case of a boundary violation between a physician and a co-worker, demonstrating unprofessional conduct that was wholly unacceptable,” the tribunal’s report reads.

The tribunal also determined that Ovueni’s practice permit “shall be suspended for a period of three months, with two weeks to be served on dates acceptable to the Complaints Director and completed within six months of the date the Hearing Tribunal issues its written decision and 2.5 months held in abeyance on the condition that no further boundary concerns come to the attention of the Complaints Director and are referred to an investigation for a period of five years after the date the Hearing Tribunal issues its written decision”.

The tribunal also fined Ovueni $3,000 (N1.2million) as he is also liable for the undisclosed cost of the hearing and investigation.

The document further reads, “If further boundary concerns come to the attention of the Complaints Director and are referred to an investigation within five years from the date the Hearing Tribunal issues its written decision, the Complaints Director shall be at liberty to impose the remaining 2.5 months suspension on Dr. Ovueni’s practice permit.

“If no further boundary concerns come to the attention of the Complaints Director and are referred to an investigation within 5 years from the date the Hearing Tribunal issues its written decision, the remaining 2.5-month suspension shall expire.”