Troops Uncover Decomposing Remains Of Murdered Kidnapped Victims In IPOB Camps

The troops of 82 Division Nigerian Army have uncovered decomposing remains of murdered kidnapped victims during a raid on the camps of the Indigenous People of Biafra and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network.

Army spokesman, Brigadier Onyema Nwachukwu, said the camps which were raided on Wednesday were located in Ihiala and Orsulu Local Government Area of Anambra and Imo states respectively.

He said the dissidents had staged an ambush against the troops who were able to overpower them.

“The troops then proceeded to clear Lilu Forest, where they were met with resistance from the outlawed group. The criminals were again overrun by the troops who effectively cleared Lilu Forest and the adjoining areas earlier occupied by the dissidents.

“During the clearance operations, the troops uncovered decomposing remains of kidnapped and murdered victims dumped in a deep well by members of the irredentist groups.

“While conducting the operations, the unrelenting troops encountered and cleared four ambush sites along roads Orsumoghu-Mbosi – Ihiala-Uli, dislodging the irredentists from their criminal havens.

“The gallant troops neutralized one of the criminals, arrested three suspects and recovered one Pump Action Shotgun, two live Cartridges, two mobile phones, one black coloured Toyota Hilux Vehicle, a polythene bag containing substances suspected to be Cannabis and the sum of N1, 920,” Nwachukwu said.

He said in an operation conducted on Thursday, troops of 82 Division Nigerian Army in collaboration with the Nigerian Police carried out a raid on an IPOB/ESN syndicate that disrupted the just concluded local government council elections at some polling stations in Nkanu West of Enugu State.

“During the intelligence-driven operation carried out around Centenary Estate, Obeagu Uno, troops uncovered seven AK-47 rifles, two Pump Action rifles, 10 rifle magazines, eight live cartridges, 74 live rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, one hand grenade, a tipper truck containing three corpses among other items. The items have been handed over to Enugu State Police Command for further action.

“The Nigerian Army reassures residents of South-East Nigeria of our commitment to restoring lasting peace in the region,” he said.