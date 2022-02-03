Truth Behind Land Birthday Gift Zubby Michael Got From Nana Atiku

It is no longer news that Zubby Michael, a 37-year-old actor, received a plot of land in Abuja as a birthday present from one Nana Atiku on Tuesday, February 1.

The actor was previously reported to have posted a photo of himself and Nana on Instagram with the message “Best cake day gift ever.” As a cake day gift, Nana

Atiku gave me a plot of land in Abuja. Thank you very much, and may God bless you.”

Advertisement

READ MORE: Most of our girls are desperate for fame and into mobile prostitution — Actor Zubby Michael

Many people assumed Nana was the daughter of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, but this has recently been proven incorrect.

Mr. Ibe, a spokesman for the former vice president, clarified the situation, saying, “No she is not. Her name is Nana Yahaya. She is so committed a supporter of Atiku Abubakar to the extent that she was nicknamed Nana Atiku.”

See post below: