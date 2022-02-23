Twitter Honours Wizkid, Davido And Four Others With GOAT Emoji

Nigerian musicians, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, including YBNL boss, Olamide, former BBNaija winner, Laycon and ex-housemate in the reality show, Maria have all been honoured by Twitter with a customised GOAT emoji.

Twitter users will see the goat symbol when the listed celebrities are trending on the platform or when their names are been searched with a hashtag symbol.

The acronym G.O.A.T means “Greatest Of All Time,” which is mostly used by football lovers to describe talented players.

Manchester United forward, Cristiano Ronaldo and Paris Saint-German player, Lionel Messi have all been honoured with the emoji also.

The GOAT honour at different times has caused controversy in football with fans comparing the statistics of Portugal captain, Ronaldo to that of Argentina forward, Messi.