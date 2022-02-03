Ubi Franklin Allegedly Threatens To Arrest Anyone Who Calls Him ‘Serial Baby Daddy’

According to a source, Ubi Franklin, a music producer and blogger, is planning to arrest anyone who calls him a “serial baby daddy.”

Cutie juls, who revealed this, stated that information came from a reputable source who said the music producer is enraged by the label.

Considering the reality that his most recent child is around three years old, indicating that he last impregnated a lady about four years ago.

Internet users have been cautioned not to address him in this manner, or they risk being arrested.

