Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu is back with yet another controversial statement.

This time, he created a scene when he visited a crowded market.

The actor stood in the middle of traders’ wares as he screamed and called for Igbo Presidency in 2023.

He had his signature red bra with him and his behavior caused heads to turn in his direction.

