Uche Nnanna Gives Reason For Not Celebrating Valentine With Her Spouse

As the world prepares to celebrate Valentine’s Day on February 14, Nollywood actress Uche Nnanna has urged women to appreciate their relationships on any given day.

In an interview with Punch, she stated that all young females should strive to continually honor their spouses, rather than waiting for Valentine’s Day to do it.

A responsible partner knows what to do to make their partner happy, according to the mother of two, and a loving partner would demonstrate love every day, even if they didn’t have money.

She expressed her views on young people who put pressure on their partners during the Valentine’s Day celebration, saying, “I believe young people who take Valentine’s Day celebration too seriously are yet to understand life.

There is no particular day when one needs to demand something extra from one’s partner. I am a married woman, and I show love to my husband all the time.

I don’t have to wait until Valentine’s Day to let my husband know how much I love him. Since I got married, I have never celebrated Valentine’s Day with my husband, and it’s not because we don’t want to.

But, we have never had a chance to be together on Valentine’s Day since we got married. I cannot even recollect any remarkable Valentine’s Day (I had) while I was single. I believe people should show love to their partners every day, not just on Valentine’s Day.”