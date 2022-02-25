Ufoma McDermott Prays For Fans As She Celebrates Father’s 85th Birthday

Ufuoma McDermott, a Nollywood actress, has turned to social media to wish her father a happy 85th birthday today, 25th of February 2022.

Her father was photographed lounging on a couch in a shot she uploaded on Instagram, and his appearance belied his age.

God has been faithful, according to Ufuoma McDermott, and it has been 85 years of God’s grace. She prayed that everyone who wished to experience and embrace old age would be able to do so.

She wrote: 85 years of God’s goodness. Happy birthday daddy. God has been good indeed. Today, I pray for as many as desire old age: They will experience and embrace it in bliss. May #OldAge be our portion.

See post below: