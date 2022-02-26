Ukraine: Russia Threatens Finland, Sweden Over Plans To Join NATO

Russia has warned Sweden and Finland against joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, NATO.

The spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova said there would be severe military and political consequences if Finland and Sweden opt to join NATO.

Both countries share borders with Russia in the Arctic Circle.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Zakharova warned that mooting the idea of NATO would be detrimental to both countries.

“Finland and Sweden should not base their security on damaging the security of other countries and their accession to NATO can have detrimental consequences and face some military and political consequences.

“We regard the Finnish government’s commitment to a military non-alignment policy as an important factor in ensuring security and stability in northern Europe,” Zakharova said.

The decision of Ukraine to join NATO is believed to be responsible for Russia’s attack.

Russian President, Vladimir Putin is against Ukraine joining NATO.