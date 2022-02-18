Uriel Oputa Opens Up On Mother’s Deteriorating Health

Uriel Oputa, the BBNaija reality star, is working hard to keep up with her mother’s deteriorating health behind the smiles.

The chef has been juggling her bustling schedule with caring for her dementia-stricken mother.

Uriel Oputa pledged to never whine about how difficult life is for her on her Instagram story.

She described how stressful the previous few days had been for her and her siblings.

She characterized her mother as “her concept of strength” in a snapshot of her mother in what seemed to be a hospital bed.

Despite the fact that the past several days have been difficult for her, she feels that God is in charge.

Uriel Oputa encouraged her admirers and followers to avoid anyone who causes them tension.

See post below: