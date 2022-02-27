Uriel Oputa Slams Trolls Who Condemned Her Body

Uriel Oputa, a former Big Brother Naija reality star, has slammed trolls who chastised her for her swimsuit images.

Uriel had posted images of herself in bikinis to flaunt her new body.

Unfortunately, many people were offended by the photographs and turned to her comment area to make derogatory remarks.

Uriel responded by daring many of them to submit photos without any retouching or filters.

She explained that she was only starting started and that she was happy of her natural appearance.

She stated that she will not be closing down due to cellulite. In other series of posts, she noted how the internet was crazy and advised them to learn to appreciate natural bodies.

See post below: