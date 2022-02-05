“Use anybody but not your mother or sister” – Suspected ritualists brag about their source of wealth

A group of suspected ritualists brag about their money ritual dealings as they encourage on using other people except their mothers or sisters.

This comes amidst the uprising cases of women’s body mutilation for different occultic processes.

In a video making rounds on social media, four suspected ritualists stated that the unjust use of other humans for blood money is the only way to success.

Adding to their points, the claims of ritualist running mad happens only when their ‘plug’ is unreliable or unqualified to perform such a process.