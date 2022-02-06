Uti Uwachukwu Advices Fans To Have Kids Through Surrogacy

Uti Uwachukwu, a well-known media figure, has counseled couples, particularly those going through a family problem, to have their children through surrogacy or sperm banks.

Uti remarked this in a Twitter post, criticizing men who complain about their wives’ extravagant lifestyles after they marry.

He also recommended that couples sign a prenuptial agreement because love is no longer adequate in today’s marriages.

His message was as follows: “How men keep making the same mistake over and over and over again! “Tomorrow, you will say you married a witch that wants to drain you. Just chop ‘ur L in peace and say ignored the red flags because you were infatuated by beauty, body and her status.’ It happens to everyone. It happens to both genders.