Vibrant Housing Market Will Boost Nigeria’s Economy, People’s Livelihood – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) has stated that the Buhari government is committed to addressing the issue of insufficient housing in the country by constructing a nation where low-income people have the dignity of a good house and livelihood.

Professor Osinbajo claims that this will not only improve Nigerians’ quality of life but also increase the economy through a thriving housing market.

The Vice President made the remarks on Friday in Masaka, Nasarawa State, at the launching of 248 housing units and commemoration of the Millard Fuller Foundation’s 1,000th home.

He described the commissioning as “a watershed event in the important work of providing housing for Nigerians who need it most.”

Osinbajo stated that “while the challenge of inadequate or no-housing undermines the quality of life of many Nigerians on low income, it also denies our economy and, therefore, our collective welfare the growth that is possible through a vibrant housing market.”

The Vice President emphasized that the Buhari Administration is taking the challenges seriously by addressing the concerns.