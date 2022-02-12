Voter Feared Dead After Being Knocked Down By Motorcycle During FCT Council Poll

By
Sheedah Lawal
-

A middle-aged woman has been feared killed after she was knocked down by a supporter of one of the major political parties who was riding a motorcycle.

The incident happened at about 10:12 am in PU048, Salasi opposite Post Office, in Karu, Abuja Municipal Area Council when the woman, a voter, was attempting to cross the road to her polling unit.

 

Yet, hours later, at about midnight, the Command again issued a notice of restriction, saying it was in receipt of credible intelligence to the effect that some miscreants were trying to cash in on the relaxed atmosphere to foment violence.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here