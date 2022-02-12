Voter Feared Dead After Being Knocked Down By Motorcycle During FCT Council Poll

A middle-aged woman has been feared killed after she was knocked down by a supporter of one of the major political parties who was riding a motorcycle.
The incident happened at about 10:12 am in PU048, Salasi opposite Post Office, in Karu, Abuja Municipal Area Council when the woman, a voter, was attempting to cross the road to her polling unit.
Yet, hours later, at about midnight, the Command again issued a notice of restriction, saying it was in receipt of credible intelligence to the effect that some miscreants were trying to cash in on the relaxed atmosphere to foment violence.