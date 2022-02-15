Wanted DCP Abba Kyari, 4 Others Now In Our Custody – NDLEA Confirms

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA has disclosed that embattled DCP Abba Kyari, has been handed over to them by the Commander of Intelligence Response Team (IRT) at the Force Intelligence Bureau of the Nigerian Police Force after he was declared wanted over his involvement in a 25 kilograms Cocaine deal.

A statement released by Femi Babafemi, spokesperson of the anti-narcotic agency, says five of the wanted suspects namely DCP Abba Kyari; ACP Sunday J. Ubua; ASP Bawa James; Inspector Simon Agirgba and Inspector John Nuhu were driven into the National Headquarters of NDLEA in Abuja at about 5pm on Monday 14th February to formally hand them over for interrogation and further investigation.

The Agency assured Nigerians that no stone will be left unturned to ensure that all suspects already in custody and those that may still be indicted in the course of the investigation will face the full weight of the law at the end of the ongoing probe.