‘We Don’t Trust Them,’ ASUU Accuses FG Of Lip Service

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has accused the Federal Government of keeping its pledges to academics only on paper.

Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, the president of ASUU, told Sunrise Daily, a Channels TV Programme on Wednesday that the union has lost faith in the government.

“Let me give you an example; last year, the President went for a programme outside the country and he promised that in 2022, he would increase the budget for education by 50 per cent and by 2023, he would double the budget for education. If you look at the budget, the budget of this year decreased by just one per cent, it decreased!” he said on the Channels Television breakfast programme.

“We are having a promise at the international level, and we come back home and not implement it; that is why we don’t trust whatever they tell us. if you don’t fund your education, what else do you want?”