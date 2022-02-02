We’ll Honour Our Agreements With ASUU, Buhari Assures

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that his administration will adhere to the agreements reached with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in order to avoid more strikes in the education sector.

Buhari addressed on Tuesday in Abuja when he received members of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), according to presidential spokesman Femi Adesina.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, and Samson Ayokunle, president of the Christian Association of Nigeria, headed the delegation (CAN).

The president praised NIREC’s intervention in previous ASUU strikes in his remarks.

Advertisement

Also Read: ASUU, NMA Not Recognised Labour Unions, Says FG

While the president stated that his government is committed to meeting ASUU’s demands, he also stated that when making decisions, the union should consider the nation’s current circumstances.

”However, they should be cognizant of the fiscal pressures that we are currently facing. Nevertheless, we remain committed to honoring our promises,” he said.

”For their part, I would like to encourage ASUU to continue to work with us towards finding resolutions to the challenges that confront us.

”My administration is committed to this engagement and dialogue, and I urge them to stay the course towards a joint resolution in the best interest of our children and nation.”