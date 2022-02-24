We’ll Sack More Underqualified Teachers, Says El-Rufai

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has stated that his administration will sack more underqualified secondary school teachers across the state this year.

He stated this while lamenting that some secondary school teachers only have primary school certificates but are teaching in public secondary schools.

El-Rufai said this on Thursday morning during the weekly ministerial briefing organised by the Presidential media team.

He revealed that his government has hired more people than it has sacked in the last five years.

“We have hired over 40,000 civil servants in the last five years, most of them being nurses, midwives and teachers,” the Governor explained.

He revealed at the time of the briefing, 7,700 qualified secondary school teachers have been employed and would be deployed once he is done purging secondary schools of underqualified teachers.