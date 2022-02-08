We’re Set For Indefinite Strike, FG Dribbling Us – ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has announced that if the Federal Government fails to follow the Memorandum of Action it agreed with the union last year, its members at universities across the country will go on strike again shortly.

Dr. Biodun Olaniran, Chairman of ASUU at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, and Dr. Toyin Abegunrin, Secretary of the union, said in a statement released following the union’s congress on Monday that the government’s inability to fully implement the agreement was concerning.

Also Read: ASUU Set To Shut Down Public Varsities

The union claimed it had decided to go on an indefinite strike if the federal government did not respond to its requests within a set time frame.

It stated that members resolved to embark on an indefinite strike since the government was not ready to do the needful.

While asking Nigerians to prevail on the government to avert the impending strike, the union said it had allowed many stakeholders to talk to the government, which had portrayed the union as a dog, which could only bark but could not bite.