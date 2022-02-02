What A Disgrace Of A Wife – Lagos Socialite Cy4Luv Blasted By Husband Yomi For Begging For Birthday Gifts Online

A Nigerian businessman has taken to social media to lash out at his wife for begging for birthday gifts online.

Lagos socialite a.k.a Cy4Luv had taken to her Snapchat to list the things she wants for birthday.

But her husband, Yomi is not having any of it as he lambasted her for that singular act.

The husband described his wife as a disgrace.

Yomi who called out his wife who he bought a Maserati truck for and who he also buys expensive items like rolex and apple watches, Hermes bags and many others for, reshared photos of the items on her wish list on his Snapchat account and accused her of not being satisfied with his pocket.

Prior to being called out by her husband, Cy4luv celebrated her husband’s birthday on January 18.

Sharing their photos on Instagram and a video from the celebration, the socialite wrote;

A Glimpse Of Hubby’s Day.