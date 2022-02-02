What Have You Done With Your Money To Develop Nigeria, Fan Asks Peter Okoye

Peter Okoye, a Nigerian artist, has slammed a fan who accused him of comparing Nigeria to Dubai in terms of growth.

The singer claims in a tweet that he is usually upset when he visits Dubai even when he’s suppose to be enjoying himself.

Peter Okoye, who questioned how Dubai and Nigeria gained independence in the same year.

He further explained that the Nigerian government had deprived citizens of many wonderful things in life and urged people to vote carefully in the 2023 general election.

See post below: